Teresa Jean Newton, age 60, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019, her birthday, at her home after a brief but courageous battle with cancer.
Terri was born June 22, 1959 in Portsmouth, VA, the daughter of Barbara Bowman Grossnickle of Jamestown, NC and the late James Henry Grossnickle.
Terri was a 1977 graduate from Kellam High School in Virginia Beach, VA. She worked for many years at Eggleston Services in Norfolk, VA, an organization that provided education, training and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities. She enjoyed spending time with her family and making her house into a home for them. She was strong in her faith and loved the Lord.
Terri is survived by her husband, John Newton of Greensboro, NC; close sister-in-law, Kathy Gubar of Apex, NC; her husband's son, Tyler James Newton of Gettysburg, PA; his daughter, Amy Lynn Newton of Chesapeake, VA; her mother, Barbara Grossnickle of Jamestown, NC; four sisters, Judy White of Greensboro, NC, Sandi Follette and husband Rich of Corning, NY, Vicki Grossnickle of Jamestown, NC and Sharon Gaddy and husband Ron of Waynesville, NC, 13 nieces and nephews and their spouses, and 22 great nieces and nephews. In addition to her father, Terri was preceded in death by her sister, Donna Marie Glass on Oct. 28, 2017.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 1st at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. Please visit www.haugheyfuneralhome.com to share condolences.
Published in The Corning Leader on June 28, 2019