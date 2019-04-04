|
Terry L. Gunn, 64, of Crane Road, Troupsburg, passed away very suddenly near his home on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Born in Hornell, NY on June 12, 1954, Terry was the son of Eldon and Waneta (Lewis) Gunn. He was a lifelong resident of Troupsburg and attended school there. On November 13, 1971, he married the former Wanda J. Warren in Troupsburg.
As a young man, Terry had worked for a local contractor and then for a local farmer. He began a long career as a heavy equipment operator with the Town of Troupsburg Highway Department where he retired with 38 years of active service. He acted as Assistant Operator of the Troupsburg water works.
Terry was a member of the Troupsburg Fire Department for over 40 years where he recently was awarded life membership. He was an avid hunter who enjoyed time at his cabin on the hill and the companionship of his beloved dogs. He was a lover of all things John Deere and treasured his own Model A and Model 730 John Deere tractors.
Most important in his life was his family who he adored. Terry was a wonderful husband, Dad, Grandpa, son, brother and uncle. He was always ready and willing to help anyone in the community who had a need.
Surviving Terry is his wife of over 47 years, Wanda Gunn, his daughters, Nichole Gunn (Jack Nelson) of Ithaca, Brandi Wright (Avery "Chucky" Bryan) of Hornell, Teri Marie Dennison (Chad Payne) of Troupsburg and Stacie (Jerry) Rosewood-Boyskey of Tioga, PA, his grandchildren, Shane, Julianna, Jackson, Jordan, Sydney, Kennidy, Gunner, Victoria and Quinton, his mother and step father, Waneta and Otis Shoemaker of Rochester, his sister, Lorraine McNeil of Lindley, his brother, Rick (Theresa) Gunn of Troupsburg, his sister in law, Sandra Gunn of Troupsburg, his walking buddy and neighbor, Joe Trudeau, his close cousin, Bob Sheffield and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Terry was preceded in death by his father, Eldon Gunn, his brother, Jerry Gunn, his sister, Linda Sawyer, his infant brothers, Jan Michael Gunn and Scott Glee Gunn, his mother in law, Phyllis Rose, his son in law, Scott Dennison, and nephews, Michael McNeil and Nicholas Clark.
A celebration of life and time of remembrance will be held on Sunday, April 7 from 11 am to 2 pm at the Troupsburg Fire Station.
Arrangements are in care of the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home in Woodhull, NY.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 4, 2019