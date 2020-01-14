|
Terry L. Knapp, age 58 of Corning, NY passed away of cancer on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Strong Memorial Hospital.
Born on May 15, 1961 in Corning, NY, he was the son of the late James Knapp and Joyce (Lehman) Knapp. Terry was a graduate of Corning East High School, class of 1980. He married Katherine "Rosie" Mattison on July 18, 2013. He was employed as a business services associate for Corning, Inc. for 31 years.
Terry was an avid collector of coins, stamps, knives and guns. He enjoyed working outside and landscaping his yard - always looking for a new tree or plant. Terry was a member of the NRA and the Harley Davidson Motorcycle Club. He attended various gun shows with his Uncle Gene and would often go on benefit rides with his sister and wife. He also loved attending car shows and shopping at the Windmill. He will be remembered as Alice Cooper's biggest fan.
Terry is survived by his loving wife, Katherine "Rosie" Knapp of Corning, NY; son, Thomas (Yisela) Knapp; grandchildren: Keira and Liliana Knapp; mother, Joyce Knapp of Corning, NY; sister, Debi (Dale Davis) Knapp of Beaver Dams, NY; step-children: Shawn Loucks of Horseheads, NY, Todd Loucks of Rochester, NY and Alisha Snell of NC; two nieces: Rindy (Kyle) Palombo of Caton, NY and their son, Kaelan; Tiffany (Dustin) Mitchell of Corning and their children: RaeLynn, Lexa, Parker and Cohen.
Family and friends are invited to visitation on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm at Carpenter's Funeral Home 14 E. Pulteney Street Corning, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Terry's name may be sent to: .
Published in The Corning Leader on Jan. 14, 2020