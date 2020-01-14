Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carpenter's Funeral Home, LLC
14 East Pulteney St
Corning, NY 14830
(607) 936-9927
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Knapp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry L. Knapp


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terry L. Knapp Obituary
Terry L. Knapp, age 58 of Corning, NY passed away of cancer on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Born on May 15, 1961 in Corning, NY, he was the son of the late James Knapp and Joyce (Lehman) Knapp. Terry was a graduate of Corning East High School, class of 1980. He married Katherine "Rosie" Mattison on July 18, 2013. He was employed as a business services associate for Corning, Inc. for 31 years.

Terry was an avid collector of coins, stamps, knives and guns. He enjoyed working outside and landscaping his yard - always looking for a new tree or plant. Terry was a member of the NRA and the Harley Davidson Motorcycle Club. He attended various gun shows with his Uncle Gene and would often go on benefit rides with his sister and wife. He also loved attending car shows and shopping at the Windmill. He will be remembered as Alice Cooper's biggest fan.

Terry is survived by his loving wife, Katherine "Rosie" Knapp of Corning, NY; son, Thomas (Yisela) Knapp; grandchildren: Keira and Liliana Knapp; mother, Joyce Knapp of Corning, NY; sister, Debi (Dale Davis) Knapp of Beaver Dams, NY; step-children: Shawn Loucks of Horseheads, NY, Todd Loucks of Rochester, NY and Alisha Snell of NC; two nieces: Rindy (Kyle) Palombo of Caton, NY and their son, Kaelan; Tiffany (Dustin) Mitchell of Corning and their children: RaeLynn, Lexa, Parker and Cohen.

Family and friends are invited to visitation on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm at Carpenter's Funeral Home 14 E. Pulteney Street Corning, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Terry's name may be sent to: .
Published in The Corning Leader on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carpenter's Funeral Home, LLC
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -