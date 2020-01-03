|
|
Terry Lee Plumley, age 63 of Corning, NY passed away on Saturday, December 14th, 2019 at home. He was born on July 12th, 1957 in Blossburg, Pennsylvania to Harry Plumley and Louise (Kennedy) Plumley. Ter was a graduate of Corning-Painted Post West High School and graduated with the class of 1975.
After Ter graduated, he moved to Wyoming where he became a movie projectionist, while attending Casper Community College. He joined the Stage Hand Union and worked at the Casper Event Center. While working at the event center he started his career working on many shows. He started his touring career with The Ice Capades as lead carpenter, he also learned to drive the trucks, getting his CDL which expanded his touring career. He drove for many tours, for many top name artists and bands such as Metallica, The Eagles, U2, Prince, Janet Jackson, Backstreet Boys and Kiss, just to name a few. His love of the film and entertainment industry went far beyond work, as he was an avid movie buff. Although Ter was not much of a talker, he was a wealth of knowledge and could discuss finance, music, movies and cars with family and friends for hours.
Ter is survived by his siblings: Larry (Bonnie) Plumley of Elmira, Florence "Cookie" Viera and Daniel of Hilo, HI, Sandi "Katie" Ramondo of Sarasota, FL and Cyndi (Don) Congdon of Sarasota, FL; a special niece: Phaedra (William) Frederick of Newfield; uncle: Henry "Hank" (Joyce) Green of Spencer also many nieces and nephews; several other great and great-great nieces and nephews that he kept very close to his heart and numerous cousins and friends.
In addition to his parents, Ter is preceded in death by his brothers: Marion Trenchard and Lanny Plumley.
A Celebration of Ters' Life will be held at the Marconi Lodge on 26 W Pulteney St. Corning, NY on Sunday, January 5th, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to any Corning/Painted Post youth sports team of your choice.
Carpenter's Funeral Home, Corning has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Corning Leader on Jan. 3, 2020