Thelma A. Thomas
1960 - 2020
Thelma A. Thomas, age 59 of Savona, NY passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira with her family by her side. She was born on November 8, 1960 in Urbana, NY to Douglas and Eldred Schermerhorn.

Thelma was a graduate of Savona High School. She worked for many years at Tops Friendly Markets in Dansville, NY. Thelma was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed the companionship of her four legged friend Bandit.

Thelma is survived by her son: Chad (Sheri) Thomas of Bath; 5 grandchildren: Emily, Grayson, Cooper, Alexis, and Amanda; brother: Thomas (Kathy) Schermerhorn of Maine; sisters: Teresa (Mike) Garrity of Watertown, Trudy Robertson of Baltimore, MD, Tonya (James) Johnson of Savona; longtime friend: John Ellison of Howard; along with several nieces and a nephew.

In addition to her parents, Thelma was predeceased by brother, Tracy Schermerhorn.

Arrangements are private with Carpenter's Funeral Home, Corning, NY. Thelma fought a courageous battle with cancer so that she could spend as much time with her family. They are blessed to have had the additional year with her, due to her resilience.

Kind words or fond memories of Thelma can be offered to her family at www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com

Published in The Leader on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
August 27, 2020
We wish to extend our deepest sympathies at this difficult time.
The Staff of Carpenter's Funeral Home
