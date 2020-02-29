Home

Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
4:00 PM
Thelma (Thorpe) May Baker


1925 - 2020
Thelma (Thorpe) May Baker Obituary
Thelma (Thorpe) May Baker, age 94, of Lawrenceville, PA, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at her home. She was born on May 31, 1925 in Sylvania, PA, a daughter of Fred and Ruby (Ripley) Thorpe. Thelma was married to Robert H. Baker, Sr. She worked at Corning Glass and was a member of the Millerton Wesleyan Church. Thelma was an avid reader and enjoyed crocheting and crafts.

Thelma is survived by two daughters, Gloria J. Wheeler, and Roberta Powers of Rome, NY; a daughter in law, Betty May of Indiana; two step sons, Robert H. (Beverly) Baker, Jr. of Dover, PA, and Peter J. (Dayna) Baker of Lawrenceville; a step daughter, Sheila Brotherton of Pamona, MO; 20 grandchildren; 52 great grandchildren; and 20 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert May; her second husband, Robert Baker, Sr.; her parents; six brothers and sisters; a son, Dave May; an infant son, Richard May; three sons in law, Bob Powers, Duane Wheeler, and Jesse Brotherton; and a grandchild, Sam Brotherton.

Friends and family are invited to call on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 3:00-4:00pm at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA. A funeral service will follow immediately at 4:00pm with Pastor Larry Johnson officiating. Burial will take place in Glenwood Cemetery in Troy. Memorial contributions can made to American Diabetes Association P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215 or a . www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Corning Leader from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
