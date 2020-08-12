Theodore (Ted) Haischer passed away unexpectedly on July 17, 2020 at his home in Lake Placid, Florida. Ted was born February 14, 1933 in Corning, New York and was the son of Harry and Marion Cutler Haischer. He served his country in the US Navy during the Korean War, and was a member of the VFW. After returning home from the war, Ted joined Corning Incorporated and retired with 35 years of service.



An important part of Ted's life was spending precious time with his granddaughter Makayla. He enjoyed going to her softball games and was quite vocal cheering her on. During the winter months he spent time in Florida at his winter home with his wife, enjoying the company of friends and family where he served a term as President of the Home Owners Association.



He married Joanne Gramoglia in 1955. He was predeceased by his parents, his wife Joanne Gramoglia Haischer, his sister Georgia (Kay) Haischer Kidd, and his brother, Karl Haischer. He is survived by his son, Thomas Haischer, his sister Martha Haischer Card (Bill) and sisters in law Roxanne Haischer and Katherine Gramoglia Celelli along with several nieces and nephews.



Ted's family has entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home Inc. where a graveside service will be held for family and close friends at a later date. There will be no public calling hours.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store