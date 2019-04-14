|
Therese M. Dudden, age 87, of Bath, NY died April 11, 2019 at the Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital in Bath, NY. Therese retired from Steuben County as a Secretary and had also worked for NY Telephone Company years ago. She was a member of St. Mary's Church in Bath and sang in the church choir for many years. Therese was a graduate of Haverling Central School. She enjoyed gardening around her home.
She is survived by one son John M. Dudden of Rochester, NY and sister-in-law Margaret (Ray) Jackson of Camilus, NY. She was predeceased by her husband James Dudden, brother John McDonnell and sister, Joanna M. Koch.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 pm at Fagan's Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 11:00 am at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Bath.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Therese's name may be made to St. John Vianney Parish, 32 East Morris Street, Bath, NY 14810 and Franciscan Friars at www.franciscanfriars.org.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 14, 2019