Thomas A. Borden, 62, of Cleveland St., Addison, passed away at home on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 following failing health.



Born in Hammond, Indiana on October 2, 1957, Tom was the son of the late Leon and Charlene Hall Borden. As a youngster, he was raised in Alabama. His family later settled in Arkansas where Tom attended school in Little Rock. A skilled mechanic, Tom had been employed in the south on the railroad, had been a heavy equipment mechanic and even worked on the NASCAR pit crew of Mark Martin.



Tom eventually settled in Las Vegas, Nevada where he met his wife, the former Melody A. Church. They married on April 23, 1988 in Bryant, Arkansas. They soon relocated to Mel's hometown of Addison where they have resided since.



Tom had worked as a mechanic for Wal-Mart in Painted Post, Hibbard's Service in Addison and lastly at D & W Service in Addison. He was a former member of the Addison Fire Department.



Surviving Tom is his wife, Melody Borden of Addison, his children, Christy (Herbert) Waddle of Conway, Arkansas, Jerimie (April) Borden of Clinton, Arkansas, John (Jacqualin) Hand of Addison, Joshua (Heather) Hand of Corning and Nathan Hand of Dannemora, NY, grandchildren, Chastity Borden (Sammy Polanco), Autumn Borden (John Preston), Emily Borden, Noah, Andrew, Joshua, Kaleb and Levi Waddle, Kyla, Brayden and Lucas Borden, Trevor Hand, Rebecca Hand and John Hand III, Dakota Herrington, Aaliyah Taylor, Halie Quail, Taylor Quail and Kyam Hand, great granddaughter, Everly Borden-Polanco, his siblings, Ray Borden, Carolyn (Cloys) Perkins, Billy Borden (Barbara Dollarhide), Loretta Morieagu, Barbara Kerr, Sarah (Allen) McGhee, Robert Borden and Michael Borden and many nieces and nephews Tom is preceded in death by his parents and his son, Thomas Wesley Borden.



Friends may call on Friday, August 14 from 12 to 2 pm at the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1607 Main St. Woodhull, NY. Funeral services will follow there at 2 pm with Rev. Scott Towner officiating.



Burial will follow in Addison Rural Cemetery.



