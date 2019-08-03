Home

Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home
212 E. 4th St.
Watkins Glen, NY 14891
607-535-4331
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home
212 E. 4th St.
Watkins Glen, NY 14891
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home
212 E. 4th St.
Watkins Glen, NY 14891
Thomas Augustine Obituary
Thomas Augustine, age 76 of Watkins Glen, passed away July 28, 2019.

Tom was born in Montour Falls, the son of John and Margaret Butray Augustine. He graduated from Watkins Glen High School in 1962, then enlisted in the US Army. He worked for Corning Hospital.

He was predeceased by his parents; and brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Joan Augustine.

He is survived by two daughters, Peggy Shermer of Watkins Glen and Jennifer Augustine of Painted Post; brother, Edward (Lorraine) Augustine of Watkins Glen; three grandchildren, Kaylee Sutryk, and Kyra and Zayden Wallace; special niece, Tricia (Patrick) Madaffari of Watkins Glen; and best friend Linda (Rick) Nowak of Watkins Glen.

The family will receive friends and relatives at the Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, 212 E. 4th St., Watkins Glen on Wednesday (Aug. 7th) from 1pm-2pm; followed by a memorial service at 2pm; and interment at Woodlawn National Cemetery in Elmira with military honors.

You may express condolences to the family online at www.RoyceChedzoy.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Aug. 3, 2019
