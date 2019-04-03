|
Thomas E. Jenks, age 67 of Corning, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Seneca View Skilled Nursing Facility. He was born on September 12, 1951 in Corning, the son of Larry and Lucille (Carey) Jenks. He married Sharon Knesel on September 21, 1985 in Corning.
Thomas was a loving and generous son, husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He worked for Corning Ambulance Service and later at City of Corning Fire Department from where he retired.
He is survived by his wife, Sherry, daughters, Trishia (Alan) VanGorden, Deanna (Tracey) Rhoads, and Kiersten Jenks, son, Sean Jenks, father, Larry Jenks, grandchildren, Jennifer (Matthew) Wisneski, AJ VanGorden, Brieanna (Brian TenEyck) Cervoni, Nicholas VanGorden, Brooke Cervoni, Maggie Rhoads, Emily Rhoads, Nicholas Sorge, and Hunter Jenks, brothers, Michael Jenks and Timothy (Deborah) Jenks, two nieces and two nephews. Thomas was predeceased by his mother, Lucille Jenks in 2011.
Family and friends are invited to call at Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service 17 W. Pulteney Street Corning, on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. A celebration of Tom's life will follow at 7:00 pm. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to the American by going to www.alz.org.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 3, 2019