Thomas Frank Brown, age 76, of Union Springs, New York passed away at home on May 11, 2020 after a long illness.
He was born on February 15, 1944 in Jersey City, New Jersey and grew up in Au Sable Forks, Waverly and Odessa, NY. He married his high school sweetheart Marianna Lovell Brown (11/8/12) and played football on Odessa-Montour's 1961 Champion Varsity football team. He was dedicated to supporting his family and extended family as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle.
Tom worked for Eastman Kodak during the Space Program and went on to work in finance for Corning Inc. for 30 years. If you asked him his true vocation in life, it was volunteering with his family and feeding people. He was a long supporter of AIM, the Independent Living Center in Corning, NY. In retirement in Englewood, FL he volunteered for Meals on Wheels, serving as Executive Director and coordinator. He distributed baked goods and food items to multiple Soup Kitchens, Food Pantries and churches. He always felt that he was carrying on his father's legacy of feeding the hungry. He trained as a Stevens Minister and helped his church with pastoral care, along with being active in the Kairos Inside Program.
His character was a man of duty and commitment as a provider for his family. One of his passions was golf and he even met his idol Jack Nicklaus once. Tom enjoyed boating, fishing and college sports. Along with his wife, he loved to host gatherings such as "The Big Bake", clambakes and 4th of July fireworks at their Lake House in Valois, NY. He was the rock of our family and will be dearly missed.
He is predeceased by his wife Marianna Brown (2012). He is survived by his daughter Kimberly S. Brown of Union Springs, NY, son Mark T. (Jennifer) Brown of Columbus OH and grandchildren Nick and Anna Brown of Columbus, OH. He is also survived by 3 brothers, 2 sisters and multiple nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: , P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-0050.
Memorial gatherings will be scheduled once travel restrictions are lifted.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 22, 2020