Thomas Gardner Jr, age 84, of Beaver Dams, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Schuyler Hospital. He was born on September 17, 1934 in Campbell, the son of the late Thomas and Etta Huff Gardner. He was married to Eloise Miller whom predeceased him on December 13, 2008.
Thomas was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a veteran of the US Marine Corp and he retired from Corning, Inc.
He is survived by his step daughters, Rose (Paul) Neally of Tioga, Sandy Cushing of Wellsboro, Judy Farr of Wellsboro, Shirley Button of Lawrenceville, Iris Bower of Middlebury, and Roxie Miller of Elmira, step grandchildren, and canine companion, Henry.
Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service celebrating the life of Thomas on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Lakeview Cemetery in Watkins Glen.
Arrangements by Carpenter's Funeral Home
Published in The Corning Leader on May 9, 2019