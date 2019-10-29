Home

Thomas J. McClure


1961 - 2019
Thomas J. McClure Obituary
Thomas J. McClure, age 57, of Corning, NY died Friday, October 25, 2019.

Tom was born on December 21, 1961 in Corning to Thomas and Patricia (Schneckenberger) McClure. He was a graduate of East High School where he wrestled and ran track.

He is survived by his mother, Patricia; sister, Dawn Humphrey of Corning; brothers, Joseph McClure of Painted Post and Christopher (Andrea) McClure of Corning; nieces and nephews, Patti (James) Hensel of Ballston Spa, NY, Amanda McClure of Denver, CO, Mike (Claudia) Humphrey of Baltimore, MD, Bryan (Katie) McClure of Pittsburgh, PA, Jordan McClure of Denver, CO, and Aidan McClure of Corning; great nieces and nephew: Madeline, William, Sophia, and Gio; forever best friends, Rick Nelson, Bill Lacombe, Bob McPherson, and Cindy McDermott; special little friends, Heidi and Ethan (Karen), Celeste and Dan; four cousins: Linda, Karen, Jay, and Lisa; very special caregiver and friend, Ben Thurber.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, November 2nd from 3:30 - 5 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 E. First Street in Corning where funeral services will follow at 5:00 PM. Burial will be in Hope Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in Tom's name to any heart, diabetes, or kidney foundation of your choice.

Tom's family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Oct. 29, 2019
