Thomas J. Yorio, age 89, of Corning, NY died Saturday, November 2, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Thomas was born on December 17, 1929 to Achille and Lucia (Perciballi) Yorio. He married the love of his life, Sylvia Venditti, on July 27, 1957.
Thomas was an employee of Corning Incorporated and served in a variety of positions, predominantly as a machinist. Thomas' greatest joy was teaching in the Apprenticeship Program for machinists. Tom celebrated 75 years of service with Corning in June 2019. He actively served as a city Councilman for the city of Corning for 12 years following retirement.
He was a life-long Communicant of All Saints Parish, participating in several councils, a member of the Legion of Mary, and was an Altar Server.
Tom enjoyed woodworking, gardening and hunting in his younger years. Tom loved spending time with his family and friends and revelled in family celebrations.
He is survived by his wife, Sylvia (Venditti) Yorio; daughters, Deborah (Steven) Lese of Horseheads, NY and Kathleen (Wilbur) Warner of Corning; son, Thomas (Tracey) Yorio of Painted Post, NY; grandchildren: Michael (Elizabeth) Lutomski of Horseheads, Brian (Jennifer) Warner of Corning, Matthew (Emily) Warner of Baltimore, MD, and Brooke Yorio of Painted Post; great-grandchildren: Elia Warner, Gianna Warner, Evelyn Warner, and Eloise Warner; and niece, Jean Crandell of Painted Post.
Thomas was predeceased by his sisters, Rose Fratarcangelo and Mary Reed.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, November 7th from 4-7 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 E. First Street in Corning. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 AM on Friday, November 8, 2019 at St. Mary's Church, 155 State Street in Corning with Father Matthew Jones officiating and Father Lewis Brown serving as Con-celebrant. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Care First, 3805 Meads Creek Road, Painted Post, NY 14870, www.carefirstny.org or All Saints Parish Memorial Fund, 222 Dodge Avenue, Corning, NY 14830.
Thomas' family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Nov. 6, 2019