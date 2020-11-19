Thomas John Thurston, age 66, of Painted Post, NY died Friday, November 13, 2020 at his home after a prolonged illness. Tom was determined to live to see Donald Trump lose the presidential election.
Tom was born January 15, 1954 in Corning, NY. He is the son of John and Evelyn (Yost) Thurston.
Tom was a third-generation railroader, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather. After many years with Conrail, Tom worked in sales for Corning Building Company, Whitcomb Ford, and started Custom Logo, Inc. in Corning. He was the consummate salesman, and he never met a stranger.
He is survived by his son, Tyler A. Thurston of Daytona Beach, FL; sisters: Susan Icobelli of New York, NY, Carol Webster of Potsdam, NY; brother, Francis Thurston of Corning.
Tom was predeceased by his sister, Charlene Thurston Bates, and brother, Dennis Thurston.
There will be no public services, though he would love for his friends to raise a glass in his memory.
Those desiring to do so, feel free to make contributions to Corning Meals On Wheels, 144 Cedar St., Corning, NY 14830, online at www.cmowheels.com
, or to the Democratic party.
Thomas' family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc. and greatly appreciate the efforts in helping Tyler to coordinate things from afar.