Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection at Riderwood Village
3110 Gracefield Road
Silver Spring, MD
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection at Riderwood Village
3110 Gracefield Road
Silver Spring, MD
Thomas Kelley Obituary
Thomas Peter Kelley, age 81, of Silver Spring, MD, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019.

Thomas was the beloved husband of the late Mary Ann Hayes Kelley; brother of Jack (Trina) Kelley.

Prior to his marriage he served for 33 years as a Priest in the Archdiocese of Washington D.C.

Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Sunday October 6, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. and October 7, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Church of the Resurrection at Riderwood Village, 3110 Gracefield Road, Silver Spring, MD, where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Benevolent Care Fund Riderwood Village, 3140 Gracefield Rd., Silver Spring, MD 20904. www.collinsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Corning Leader on Oct. 2, 2019
