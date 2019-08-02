|
Thomas L. (Millsy) Mills, age 64, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born November 12, 1954 at Corning Hospital. He was a 1974 graduate of Savona Central High School. He worked as a Carpenter at Mercury Aircraft in Hammondsport, NY where he retired.
He is survived by his loving wife, Robin Wheat Mills; his siblings, Daniel Mills, Marilyn Bozich (Dave Riff), Margaret (Dave) Wise and Ellen Mills; in laws, Rod and Linda Wheat, Terry and Jody Wheat, Hollie Ruocco and Larry Luther, many nieces and nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews whom he cherished.
He is predeceased by his mother and father, Robert B. and Doris E. Mills; grandparents, Mary and Leon Young and Robert and Eva Mae Mills; and mother and father in law, Sam and Marlee Wheat.
Tom was an avid hunter in his younger days. He loved and cursed the NY Yankees and would often get upset when they lost. He also enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers. He tirelessly prepared and delivered food to his sick friends. He was a 40 year member of Corning Moose Lodge and a member of Campbell Legion.
Family and friends may call at Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 17 W. Pulteney Street, Corning, on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 3:00 to 6:00PM. A reception will follow at the Campbell Legion at 6:00PM. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Tom may be made to the Corning Moose Lodge #274, 96 Victory Hwy, Painted Post, NY 14870 or the Campbell Legion 8458 County Rte 333, Campbell, NY 14821.
Published in The Corning Leader on Aug. 2, 2019