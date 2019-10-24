Home

Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
216 E. First St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9322
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
216 E. First St.
Corning, NY 14830
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
4:00 PM
Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
216 E. First St.
Corning, NY 14830
Thomas M. Andrews


1948 - 2019
Thomas M. Andrews Obituary
Thomas M. Andrews, age 70, of Corning, NY died Monday, October 21, 2019 at his home.

Tom was born on November 18, 1948 in Corning to Chester and Phyllis (Hickok) Andrews. He graduated from East High in 1967 where he lettered in wrestling. He had worked for Hakes Brothers Construction and the Operating Engineers.

He is survived by his sister, Regina Decker of Tampa, FL; brothers, David (Susan) Andrews of Corning and John (Charlotte) Andrews of Corning; uncle, Raymond (Noni) Andrews of Florida; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Tom was preceded in death by a sister, Gayle Burger; brother, Joseph; brother-in-law, Wilbur Decker; many aunts and uncles.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, October 28th from 2 - 4 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 E. First Street in Corning where funeral service will follow at 4:00 PM with Reverend Dan Barner officiating.

Memorial donations may be made in Tom's name to Quackenbush Hill Baptist Church, 4371 College Ave., Corning, NY 14830.

Tom's family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Oct. 24, 2019
