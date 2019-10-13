|
Thomas M. Culp, born 8/22/52 and graduate of Corning Painted Post West High School, passed away on September 30, 2019 at Cooper Hospital in Camden, NJ. He was 67 years old.
Born in Corning, NY, Tom was the beloved husband of Jean (Abbey) Culp since 1976, an amazing Dad to Abbey Bradshaw and her husband Rob, devoted Pop Pop of Jayce and Riley Bradshaw, dearly loved brother of Charles Culp and Marge LaDue, and beloved cousin and uncle to several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Gerald and J. Louise Culp.
Tom was named after his father's best friends. He was a Cub Scout, a Boy Scout and an altar boy, and loved ice skating and the 3 Stooges.
Tom settled with his family in Southampton, NJ where he worked as an accountant.
He loved camping, the Finger Lakes, country music, and old western movies. His most important role, however, was as father and Pop Pop. He was incredibly supportive of his daughter and son-in-law in all of their endeavors, and a proud and loving grandfather. He loved playing with his grandson Jayce and his granddaughter Riley was his little princess.
Relatives and friends are invited to a funeral service to be held on Tuesday, October 15th at 10:00 AM at St Mary Our Mother Church, 816 West Broad Street, Horseheads, NY.
Published in The Corning Leader on Oct. 13, 2019