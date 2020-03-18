|
|
Thomas Rowland Price, 53, was born on June 27, 1966 and passed into the loving arms of his Savior on Sunday, March 15, 2020.
Born and raised in Jasper, Tom graduated from Jasper Central School in 1984 and went on to earn his Bachelors Degree in Business at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. After college, Tom owned and operated Pricestead Farms in Jasper. He was a decorated basketball and baseball coach at Jasper-Troupsburg Central School for over 25 years, winning a sectional title in 1998. Coach Price was named Section V Coach of the Year in 2008, 2012, 2014 and 2019, garnering 345 wins over his distinguished career. Tom loved his family, his farm and being involved with youth sports in the community.
Tom is survived by his daughter, Paige, his sons, Dylan, Josh, Noah and Ben, his mother, Deanna Price, his brothers, Merritt (Julie) Price, John (Julie) Price, Bill (Karalea) Price, Bob (Joanna) Price, Trevor (Yane) Price and Sam (Mary Beth) Price, his sisters, Laurie (David) Black, Marita (Todd) Saunders, Rhonda (Mike) Pickard, Amy (Tom) Rossman and Megan (Richard) Harrell along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Tom was preceded in death by his sister, Tammy Eldridge and by his father, Merritt Russell Price Jr.
Due to the current health crisis, there will be no public visitation or services at this time. There will be a public memorial service scheduled for Tom at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the J-T Youth Sports Program, c/o Heather and Louis Zver, PO Box 18, Jasper, NY 14855.
Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home in Woodhull.
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 18, 2020