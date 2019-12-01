|
After fighting a long battle of health issues, Thomas W. Bailey passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon on Nov. 26, 2019 at 52 years old.
He was born on Sept. 20, 1967 in Urbana, N.Y. to Nancy and Chuck (Elmer) Bailey.
Thomas is survived by his wife, Kimberly Bailey of Campbell, NY; his children and grandchildren, Katricia (Shawn) Mitchell of Avoca, NY with their children, Hunter and Logan; Justin (Ashley) Bailey of Bath, NY with their children Keyaira and Lydia; Matthew (Ashley) Bailey of Hammondsport, NY with their children Landon, Lacie, Talon and Meah. Zachary Pellett, Norfolk, Va. Cherie (Josh) Mitchell of Avoca, NY with their children, Kylie and Nathan.
He is survived by his brothers and sisters, Mike (Sandy) Bailey of Hammondsport, NY, Kevin (Lisa) Bailey of Hammondsport, NY. His sisters, Robin Robinson of Bath, NY. Terri (Mike) Riedl of Va.
His passion was into carpentry and flying his drones, spending time with his family, kicking back and enjoyed watching his grandkids play. He loved video games, heavy metal and football. He was loved by so many and loved making people laugh. We love you and miss you.
Arrangements are by the LaMarche Funeral Home of Hammondsport.
Published in The Corning Leader on Dec. 1, 2019