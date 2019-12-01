Home

POWERED BY

Services
LaMarche Funeral Home
35 Main St.
Hammondsport, NY 14840
607-569-2174
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas W. Bailey


1967 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas W. Bailey Obituary
After fighting a long battle of health issues, Thomas W. Bailey passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon on Nov. 26, 2019 at 52 years old.

He was born on Sept. 20, 1967 in Urbana, N.Y. to Nancy and Chuck (Elmer) Bailey.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Kimberly Bailey of Campbell, NY; his children and grandchildren, Katricia (Shawn) Mitchell of Avoca, NY with their children, Hunter and Logan; Justin (Ashley) Bailey of Bath, NY with their children Keyaira and Lydia; Matthew (Ashley) Bailey of Hammondsport, NY with their children Landon, Lacie, Talon and Meah. Zachary Pellett, Norfolk, Va. Cherie (Josh) Mitchell of Avoca, NY with their children, Kylie and Nathan.

He is survived by his brothers and sisters, Mike (Sandy) Bailey of Hammondsport, NY, Kevin (Lisa) Bailey of Hammondsport, NY. His sisters, Robin Robinson of Bath, NY. Terri (Mike) Riedl of Va.

His passion was into carpentry and flying his drones, spending time with his family, kicking back and enjoyed watching his grandkids play. He loved video games, heavy metal and football. He was loved by so many and loved making people laugh. We love you and miss you.

Arrangements are by the LaMarche Funeral Home of Hammondsport.
Published in The Corning Leader on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -