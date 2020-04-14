Home

Thomas Wray


1929 - 2020
Thomas Wray Obituary
Thomas R. Wray, age 90, of Painted Post, formerly of Corning, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center.

He was born on May 24, 1929 in Elkland, the son of Albert and Tressa (Backus) Wray. He married Louise Keller on January 15, 1952 in Corning. She predeceased him on August 28, 1994.

Tom was a veteran of the US Army and he retired from Ingersoll-Rand in 1992 following several years of service.

He is survived by his children, Linda (Terry) Madden of Mt. Pleasant, Pa, Carol (Jeffrey) Miller of Bradford, NY, Ronald (Hsiao-Lan) Wray of Beaver Dams, and Timothy (Kimberly) Wray of Rushville, daughter-in-law, Janice Wray of Henrietta, 8 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents and wife, Thomas was predeceased by his sons, Jeffery Wray in 2011 and Robert Wray in 1960.

A private graveside service will take place at Fairview Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by Carpenter's Funeral Home.

To leave kind words or to share a memory, please visit www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 14, 2020
