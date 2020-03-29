|
Timothy H. Olszowy, of Painted Post, Age 57, passed away on March 24th, 2020 with his beloved wife and soulmate Kristy Langtry, and lifelong friend, Cliff Holly, by his side. Tim was a graduate of Southside High School and a former New York State Police Trooper, where he served proudly on both the NYSP Mobile Response and Diving teams. Most recently, Tim worked as the Substation Operations Supervisor, Elmira Division of NYSEG. Tim's dedication and commitment to his work, and more so to his coworkers, was evident as he took phone calls even from his hospital bed. However, in his mind and heart, his work was focused on two end goals: helping others and setting himself up to spend more time hunting at his prized farm and traveling with his loving wife to beautiful places where they could hunt, fish, hike and enjoy the beauty of nature together. While Tim eventually lost his courageous battle to Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), he refused to let the disease stand in the way of living a full and exciting life and doing the things he enjoyed most with his family and most cherished friends. Tim passed peacefully after reassuring and comforting his loved ones, as he has always done, that we should not fear for him. An outdoorsman forever, "Zowy" will be missed by family and so many friends who have enjoyed the pleasure of his company. Tim was the son of the late Ruth Ann (MacDowall) Olszowy and Alexander C. Olszowy, Jr. He is also predeceased by his brother-in-law Keith S. Miller. He is survived by his wife, Kristy Langtry, his son Timothy T. "Taylor" Olszowy of Painted Post, NY; siblings, Alexander C. "Cash" Olszowy III of Lawrenceburg, KY; Cheryl A. Miller and Jeff Judson of Pine City, NY; Steven M. and Debra Olszowy of Stafford, VA; and Lynda J. and Todd Thomas of Elmira, NY. He also leaves behind the newest members of his loving family: Joshua Langtry and Logan Mills of Portland, ME; Hannah Langtry of Brooklyn, NY; Jakob Langtry of Painted Post, NY; and of course, his two "hunting dogs" Lylah and Penelope. There is a long list of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who undoubtedly have wonderful memories of Tim. It is fitting that Tim was born on December 21st, 1962. The 21st is the sign of the Archer, and his arrows always flew straight and true. We trust that he will be watching over us, guiding our "arrows" as we remain here and travel our paths. During his final hours, Tim asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be directed in support of efforts to find a cure for Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Regardless of how gifts are sent, please direct donations in his memory to the Wilmot Cancer Institute's Blood Cancer Research Program. Please include 'Blood Cancer Research Program/Tim Olszowy' on the memo line. Gifts designated as such may be sent directly to family members: Kristy Langtry, Tim "Taylor" Olszowy, Cash Olszowy, Steven Olszowy, Cheryl Miller or Lynda Thomas. Gifts collected by the family will be accumulated and personally delivered by family members to the Wilmot Cancer Center. You may also send gifts, with the same designation and memo line, directly to the Wilmot Cancer Institute Advancement Office, 300 East River Road, Box 278996, Rochester, NY 14627. A Memorial Service celebrating Tim's life will be held this summer, and at that time, the family will welcome the company and support of friends, colleagues and extended family. Tim's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 29, 2020