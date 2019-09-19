|
On Monday, September 16, 2019, Jesus walked Timothy "Tim" M. Fuller into heaven. A wonderful husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend that will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved him.
If you knew anything about Tim, you knew his unending love, commitment, and passion for his family. Tim is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Lori Fuller, who he created a beautiful love story with for the past 31 years. Tim was also a devoted father that guided his children to live a life of adventure and integrity. Tim is survived by his daughter Courtney Ann (Estelle) Fuller, and son Mitchell Timothy Fuller (Ellen Eichensehr) who will continue to hike and hunt, knowing their dad is always going to be with them, enjoying every step. The Fuller family has always been complete with their dogs, and Tim's canine best friend, Oxford, will deeply miss playing hours of frisbee with him. Tim will also be missed by his four grand-dogs, Grace, Marcy, Quinn and McKinley.
"Uncle" was another name that Tim went by as he spent the past 5 years molding the heart and mind of his Godson, Payton Decker. Payton idolized his uncle and will always cherish riding down slides at Billy Beez, camping in the back yard, and spending time 'monkeying' around on the playground. Tim is also survived by his father, Kevin Fuller, his sister Wendy (Mickey) Fitzwater, Sabrina (Eric) Decker, mother-in-law, Mary Obrochta, sibling-in-laws, Barb and Steve Strzepek, and Sonny and Shirley Obrochta, along with many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Tim is predeceased by his mother Cherie Fuller and his father-in-law Paul Obrochta. The lives of his family and friends are forever changed without the presence of Tim's smile and laughter.
Tim spent much of his life pursuing adventure, and was known to say, "The mountains are calling, I must go." He took so many family members and friends hiking all over the country to show them the vast beauty of the mountains and how close you could be to Christ there. The miles on his legs didn't end on the hiking trail as Tim was also an avid runner. His spirit and words inspired all those running beside (or behind) him to do so with joyful motivation. Another of Tim's pastimes was deer hunting. If his family or friends didn't spend time in the woods with him, they saw his blue eyes light up when telling a story of a big buck up on the hill.
Tim had a unique and strong relationship with Jesus Christ. It was evident through Tim's ministry and testimony to others that it was important to him to bring others to Christ's love. (James 5:13-16) Tim lived his life of faith in a quiet way of helping anyone who sought out clarity with their faith and dedicated time to his church, Centenary United Methodist of Bath, NY.
Tim's love and ability to make anyone around him laugh will be his legacy. His laughter and love will be felt in the hearts of all that knew him forever. Well done, my good and faithful one.
Tim's celebration of life will be Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Centenary United Methodist Church in Bath, NY. Calling hours will be at ten o'clock, with services at noon. Tim was not a fan of getting dressed up – he was happiest in a running shirt or Broncos attire with jeans or shorts. Casual attire is requested. If you have a running shirt, or Broncos attire we encourage you to wear them in honor of Tim.
In lieu of flowers, Tim's family is asking for donations to Rocky Mountain National Park, St Jude Children's Hospital, or a . Condolences may be made for the family at www.fagansfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Sept. 19, 2019