Triston Scott Santacroce, 23 went on to be an Angel on June 4, 2020. Triston was born on October 11, 1996 in Urbana NY to Richard and Nichole (Woodworth) Santacroce, and resided most of his life in the amazing community of Prattsburgh NY. Triston was known by so many and loved by every person he met. He had a way of stealing a piece of everyone's heart. He was genuinely kind and loved wholeheartedly.



Triston was a graduate of Prattsburgh Central School Class of 2014. After high school he went into the workforce. His most recent job was a job he loved, working for Asplundh Tree Experts and most recently Larch Tree Service. The best part of his job was he shared the same career as his dad and his brother and he loved trees. Triston's passions included almost anything outdoors including fishing, riding 4-wheeler, snowmobiling, hunting and playing with RC cars.



Triston is survived by his parents Richard and Nichole Santacroce, his brother Bryce Santacroce (Hailey Patoine), the love of his life Chelsey Fairbrother and their furbabies Izzy and Gypsy, his paternal grandfather Richard M Santacroce, his maternal grandparents William Woodworth and Terrie and Ray Kennedy, his Uncle David and Aunt Tara, cousins Shane and Ella, Uncle Clayton and Aunt Heather, cousins Annabel and Marcus, Uncle Jamie and cousin Aria, Aunt Charlene, and his life long best friend Caleb Carlton, many great uncles and aunts and cousins,and so many dear friends that loved him so much.



There will be no funeral however the family will have a Celebration of life at time to be announced. In lieu of flowers because of Triston's love for the outdoors and trees we ask that you all plant a tree in Triston's honor.



Arrangements are by the LaMarche Funeral Home of Hammondsport.

