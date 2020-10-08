On Friday, October 2, 2020, Tudor Constantin Gheorghiu, loving husband of Maria T. Gheorghiu, and devoted father to Anca C. Gheorghiu-Alden, passed away at the age of 77. Tudor was born on September 10, 1943 in Turnu Severin, Romania to Aurel and Cezara (Ionescu) Gheorghiu.
Tudor received his Masters of Engineering in Materials Science and Engineering from the Polytechnic Institute Bucharest in 1966, and worked in the engineering field for 40 years. On October 18, 1968 he married Maria Teodora Oprescu. They raised one daughter, Anca.
In 1983, Tudor, Maria and Anca left Romania and came to the United States. They made their home in Corning, NY, where Tudor worked at Corning Incorporated and advanced to the position of Senior Engineering Associate. He was a highly-regarded engineer who made significant contributions in the drying and firing of high tech materials, and loved giving training courses in this field.
Tudor is also an inventor on ten patents. He was especially proud of having worked with his daughter at Corning Incorporated, who as a patent attorney prepared and secured four of his patents.
Tudor loved traveling the world, playing tennis, reading, eating all kinds of food and watching sci-fi movies and TV shows. However, he was most passionate about playing the game of bridge. After he retired, he had the opportunity to participate in numerous on-line bridge contests with people from all over the world, which he often won.
Tudor was a people person and loved getting together with his friends and colleagues. On Fridays, he enjoyed Happy Hour with his Erwin Plant family at the Brew Pub on Market Street.
He was preceded in death by his father, Aurel and his mother, Cezara. He is survived by his wife Maria, his daughter Anca and his son-in-law Phil, as well other extended family. Tudor will forever live in our minds and hearts.
A private memorial service will be held for his immediate family. If you would like to honor Tudor please consider making a small donation for childhood cancer at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.