Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
80 Chatfield Place
Painted Post, NY
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
80 Chatfield Place
Painted Post, NY
Tyson Kyle Abbott


1975 - 2019
Tyson Kyle Abbott Obituary
Tyson Kyle Abbott, 44, of Painted Post, New York, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019. He was born on July 24, 1975 in Logan, Utah, the son of Donald Earl and Rita Richards Abbott.

Tyson was known and loved for his dry wit and spontaneous, exuberant sense of humor. His marvelous wardrobe and amusingly eccentric personality drew people to him. He had a gift for finding a way to make those around him smile in any circumstance. He also loved music and shared his appreciation and enthusiasm for it with all.

A patient and loving father, he doted on his girls and would take them on adventures and outings at every opportunity. He was a devoted and adoring son as well as a kind and considerate brother who valued family relations and relished family gatherings.

As a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he was active in his faith and delighted in teaching and serving others. He was an Associate Professor of Sociology at Corning Community College and had a passion for education. He wanted each and every one of his students to succeed. He was deeply respected and admired by students and faculty alike. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his two daughters, Faith and Hope Abbott; his mother, Rita Abbott Rhodes; his siblings, Donita (Greg) Bean, Jeff (Tristan) Abbott, Sheri (Mike) Lehman, and Tami (Tyson) Burnett; and many nieces and nephews. Tyson was predeceased by his father, Donald E. Abbott.

Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 80 Chatfield Place, Painted Post, NY 14870. A funeral service will immediately follow at the church at 12:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations in Tyson's name to The BBR Foundation.

Kind words or fond memories of Tyson can be offered to his family at www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com
Published in The Corning Leader on Nov. 23, 2019
