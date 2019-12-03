Home

POWERED BY

Services
Phillips Funeral Home and Cremation Service
17 W. Pulteney St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9212
Resources
More Obituaries for V. Scudder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

V. Ralph Scudder


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
V. Ralph Scudder Obituary
V. Ralph Scudder, age 98 of Painted Post, NY passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, November 30, 2019.

Born on February 12, 1921 in Corning, NY, he was the son of the late Vernon and Clara (Anthony) Scudder. Ralph was a graduate of Painted Post High School, class of 1939. He married Alberta Crane in February of 1941, she predeceased him in death in July of 2011. He worked as a crop and cattle farmer his whole life on his families farm in Painted Post.

Ralph will be remembered for his love of hunting and for his love of animals. He took great pride in continuing his families 200 year farming business. He was a member of the NRA, the Farm Bureau and the Future Farmers of America.

Ralph is survived by children: Keith (Linda) Scudder of Painted Post, NY, Reita Scudder of AZ; grandchildren: Eric (Tracy), Brion (Elizabeth), Yvonne, Natasha; several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Patty Scudder of Corning, NY, Helen Scudder of Painted Post, NY; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, Ralph was predeceased by grandchildren: Penny and Pandora; brothers: David and Russell Scudder; and sister, Margaret Pomeroy.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 17 W. Pulteney St., Corning has been entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ralph's name may be sent to: Carefirst, 3805 Meads Creek Rd, Painted Post, NY 14870 or to the Finger Lakes SPCA, 72 Cameron Street, Bath, NY 14810.
Published in The Corning Leader on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of V.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -