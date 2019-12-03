|
V. Ralph Scudder, age 98 of Painted Post, NY passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, November 30, 2019.
Born on February 12, 1921 in Corning, NY, he was the son of the late Vernon and Clara (Anthony) Scudder. Ralph was a graduate of Painted Post High School, class of 1939. He married Alberta Crane in February of 1941, she predeceased him in death in July of 2011. He worked as a crop and cattle farmer his whole life on his families farm in Painted Post.
Ralph will be remembered for his love of hunting and for his love of animals. He took great pride in continuing his families 200 year farming business. He was a member of the NRA, the Farm Bureau and the Future Farmers of America.
Ralph is survived by children: Keith (Linda) Scudder of Painted Post, NY, Reita Scudder of AZ; grandchildren: Eric (Tracy), Brion (Elizabeth), Yvonne, Natasha; several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Patty Scudder of Corning, NY, Helen Scudder of Painted Post, NY; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, Ralph was predeceased by grandchildren: Penny and Pandora; brothers: David and Russell Scudder; and sister, Margaret Pomeroy.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 17 W. Pulteney St., Corning has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ralph's name may be sent to: Carefirst, 3805 Meads Creek Rd, Painted Post, NY 14870 or to the Finger Lakes SPCA, 72 Cameron Street, Bath, NY 14810.
Published in The Corning Leader on Dec. 3, 2019