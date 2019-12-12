|
Veronica J. "Ronnie" Baker, 83, of Elcor Nursing Facility, Horseheads and formerly of Addison and Cameron Mills, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Elcor.
Ronnie was born in Corning, NY on March 23, 1936, a daughter of the late Thomas F. and Mary (Mosher) Barrett. She spent her younger years in Corning but her family moved to Cameron Mills when she was starting high school and she later graduated from Addison High School.
On April 7, 1956, she and Zane M. Baker were married at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Addison. They were blessed with over 63 years of marriage.
Ronnie had been employed for a short period of time at Westinghouse Electric in Bath as a young woman, but most of her life was spent as a homemaker and stay at home Mom. She was a wonderful cook and baker, tasks that she thoroughly loved. Ronnie always looked for the good in people, accepted everyone for who they were, and it was evident that she loved her family beyond measure. She enjoyed playing bingo and traveling to casinos to try her luck at gambling.
Ronnie and Zane were charter members of the Addison Fraternal Order of Eagles, where she was a past President of the Auxiliary. She had been an avid league bowler as well.
Ronnie is survived by her husband Zane of Addison, her son, David (Pam) Baker of Campbell, her daughter, Cheri (Deanna) Baker of Corning, her daughter in law, Camille Baker of Horseheads, 11 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, her sister, Gertrude (Maynard) Mattison of Zephyrhills, FL and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Greg Baker, her grandson, Tyler Brewster and her siblings, Frances Rutledge, Betty Burgess, Katie Calkins, Mary Iraggi, Patricia Williams and Thomas Barrett.
Following Ronnie's wishes, there will be no formal services.
Memorial donations are suggested to be made to any local organization which helps to provide for families around the holidays.
Arrangements are in the care of the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home in Woodhull, NY.
Published in The Corning Leader on Dec. 12, 2019