Vicci L. Gilbert, age 68 of Beaver Dams, New York passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 at home.
She was born on June 1st, 1951 in Elmira, New York to the late Alma Janowski, and was raised by the late Lloyd and Althea Parrish. Vicci was a graduate of Corning West High School. She married the love of her life, Walter C. Gilbert Jr., on April 25th, 1970.
Vicci's greatest passion in life was spending time with her family; especially her treasured grandchildren. Vicci was a gifted baker, and loved to share new recipes and dishes with her family. Later in life, she started painting rocks as a hobby. She could often be found around the house wearing her favorite tye-dyed t-shirts, shopping on QVC, and watching NASCAR races. She especially enjoyed cheering on Jeff Gordon. She had a special connection with giraffes also. Her big heart and ability to help anyone are just a couple of things that will be missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing her.
To cherish her memory, Vicci is survived by her beloved husband of 49 years: Walter C. Gilbert Jr; her loving children: Pamela (Richard) Webster of Corning, Michael (Melissa) Gilbert of Himrod, and Steven (Chelsea) Gilbert of Corning; her treasured grandchildren: Christopher, Nathan, Brittany, Emma, Olivia, Jacob, Sophie, Tyler and Kollin; and her loving siblings: Harold (Judy) Parrish of Beaver Dams, Mary Southard of Painted Post, Ken Parrish of Watkins Glen, Edward L. Parrish of Lindley and Jim (Marie) Yeager of North Carolina.
In addition to her parents, Vicci was predeceased by her best friend: Theresa (Cletus) Hatch; her brothers: Edward N. Parrish and Rick Weatherbee; and her sister: Sue Boyd.
Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service 17 W. Pulteney Street Corning, New York 14830. There will be a celebration of life immediately after at the Marconi Lodge.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Vicci's name may be sent to Pawz and Purrz, Painted Post, New York. http://www.pawzandpurrz.org
Published in The Corning Leader on Nov. 23, 2019