Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Vickie Callahan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vickie E. Callahan


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vickie E. Callahan Obituary
Vickie E. Callahan, age 68 of Blountsville, Alabama died Oct 12, 2019 at home following an illness.

She was born in Corning, NY on September 3, 1951, the daughter of Floyd and Daisy Houpt Southard. She was retired from Tyson Inc.

Vickie is survived by her son Mike McCarthy of Alabama; sisters, Deborah (Joel) Jones of Horseheads, Candie (William) Bower of East Corning, Lisa (Forrest) Stephens of Corning; brothers, Mike (Heidi Reed) Southard of Campbell and John Brady of Corning. She is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Vickie was predeceased by her parents; brother, Rickie Southard; and her sister Susan Schroeder.

Services and interment will be in Blountsville, AL.
Published in The Corning Leader on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vickie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.