Vickie E. Callahan, age 68 of Blountsville, Alabama died Oct 12, 2019 at home following an illness.
She was born in Corning, NY on September 3, 1951, the daughter of Floyd and Daisy Houpt Southard. She was retired from Tyson Inc.
Vickie is survived by her son Mike McCarthy of Alabama; sisters, Deborah (Joel) Jones of Horseheads, Candie (William) Bower of East Corning, Lisa (Forrest) Stephens of Corning; brothers, Mike (Heidi Reed) Southard of Campbell and John Brady of Corning. She is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Vickie was predeceased by her parents; brother, Rickie Southard; and her sister Susan Schroeder.
Services and interment will be in Blountsville, AL.
Published in The Corning Leader on Oct. 20, 2019