Victoria (Vicki) B. Dougherty, 97, of Tarpon Springs, FL, and formerly of Corning, NY, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at The Thompson House in Rhinebeck, NY.
Born on January 16, 1922 in Nanticoke PA. She was the daughter of the late Valeria (Burkowski) and Joseph Tomporoski. Victoria was married to John A. Dougherty II who predeceased her in 1993.
She was a graduate of The Philadelphia Hospital of Nursing and served in The Nurses Army Corps from 1944-46 in WWII. She was stationed in England and Italy. She crossed the Atlantic many times assisting in the transfer of wounded soldiers and bringing the war brides and their babies from South Hampton, England to New York. Victoria attained the rank 1st Lieutenant and was awarded The American Campaign Medal and The WWII Victory Medal. She is on the honour roll in the WWII Museum in New Orleans. One of the last of The Greatest Generation.
In addition to raising her family, Vicki worked for many years at The Corning Hospital as an Operating Room Nurse and later the then newly established Ambulatory Surgery Unit. In retirement, she was a volunteer at the Tarpon Springs Hospital.
Vicki was very involved with the Girl Scouts and loved playing bridge. Her biggest passion was travel. She travelled the world, visiting many countries in all seven continents.
She is survived by her two children, Elizabeth (Michael) Pierce of New York, NY, and John (Diane) Dougherty of Ridgewood NJ; her grandsons Jack, Joseph and William Dougherty all of Ridgewood, NJ; along with several nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.
A daughter, Mary Ann Dougherty, and her siblings, Helen Tomporoski, Charles Tommor, and Joseph Tommor, predeceased her.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on June 21, 2019 at 9:30 at St. Mary's Church, Corning, NY. Following the Mass, the burial will be held at The Hope Cemetery Annex.
Published in The Corning Leader on June 16, 2019