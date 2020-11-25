Dr. Vincent O. Altemose Jr. 'Pete' born 8/8/28, died 11/19/2020 at the age of 92. He was the son of Vincent O. Sr. and Mae (Bill) Altemose. Vincent was born in RD 2, Nazareth, PA.



He worked on his grandfather's farm at age 8, until he joined the Army at age 16. After the Army, he married his wife of 60 years, Gloria June Smith, who predeceased him 3/7/2011.



He is survived by his sons; Kim (Julie) Altemose, Oregon, with grandchildren Aaron and Brian (Chloe) Altemose, Glenn Altemose (Anna Divens) with grandchildren, Kina, Michael and great grandchild Evan, John (Heather) Altemose with grandchild Jennifer, and his daughter Jill (Mark) Northrup with grandchildren Alexander and JoAnna (Iain) Cockram; his brothers, Earl (Shirley) Altemose, Sherwood (Jane) Altemose and Curtis Altemose, his sister, Eileen (Warren) Rone and his many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. He is also survived by his neighbors and his Campbell United Methodist Church family.



Vince graduated from Nazareth High School, Class of 1945. He served in the U.S. Army from 1945-1947. Graduated Lafayette College and Lehigh University with degrees in Physics. After teaching Physics at Lafayette for three years, he joined Corning Glass Works in 1956 in the Research Laboratory. He retired as a Research Associate in Physics in 1987.



Vince was active in community affairs in Campbell. He was a 25 year member of the Lions Club, served six years on the original Town Planning Board, Coached Little League Baseball and Legion Basketball and also Coached Scudder Motors Babe Ruth Team, in the Bath League.



Vince served on the Board of Education of the Campbell School District for 20 years, 18 of them as Board President. He was a member of the Campbell United Methodist Church, Campbell Fire Department, the Campbell American Legion and a Life Member of the Bath B.P.O.E. 1547 Elks Club and also the Bath Country Club, for 48 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing golf. He will be dearly missed. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.



