Viola Jean Peterson, age 83 of Corning, NY passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Guthrie Corning Hospital. She was born on August 12, 1937 in Corning, New York to Jurious and Genevieve Peterson.
She retired from Corning Inc. after 37 years of service as a production PLI.
She will be remembered as a strong, active, and independent woman. Viola enjoyed spending time with her family, especially while camping in her younger years. She also liked crocheting and taking long walks.
Viola is survived by 3 children: Richard (Robin) Robbins of Corning, Lisa (Andrew) Sullivan of Painted Post, Michelle Corso of Painted Post; brother: Jurious (Jan) Peterson of Painted Post; 6 grandchildren: Jasmine, Devin, Joseph, Kalie, Nikolas,Tommy; 1 great grandchild: Kellan; along with several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Viola was predeceased by her brother, William Peterson; sisters, Myra Peterson, Mabel Eaton; great nephew, Chad Bates.
Family and friends are invited to call at Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 17 W. Pulteney Street, Corning, NY on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 6:00pm-8:00pm. Burial will be private in Rural Home Cemetery, Big Flats.
Kind words or fond memories of Viola can be offered to her family at www.PhillipsFuneralHome.com