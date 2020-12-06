Violet E. Loud, age 92 of Painted Post, NY passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Arnot Hospital.
She was born on July 19, 1928 in Wellsboro, PA, the daughter of Augustus and Emma (Fenstemacher) Munson. She married C. Everett Loud on August 20, 1948.
Violet loved her family and her Lord. She was steadfast in both and used the good of both to navigate through life. Music and poetry were great entertainment with her ability to play just about any instrument, harmonica included. She had a song or a rhyme for every situation. She loved her grandchildren with all her heart.
Her kindness and generosity was known by all who met her.
Violet will be remembered for her love of nature, long country drives, and visiting Tiadagton State Forest. The Forest was home to her, where she was born, where memories were made, where her father logged, where she and her siblings played, and where her children hiked the hills. The violet flower is known as a child born of both sky and earth. Therefore, it is often considered to be a symbol of harmony, balance, and opportunity. The world is a better place because of Violet.
Violet is survived by four children: Bonetta (Bill) Laird of Corning, Everett (Sue) Loud of Painted Post, Karen (Dennis) Mann of Alpine, NY, Kurtis (Kim) Loud of Corning; three siblings: Isabelle (Bob) Dalton of Mansfield, PA, Charlotte Musser of Wellsboro, PA, Ronald (Joanne) Munson of Wellsboro, PA; grandchildren: Chad (Heather) Perry of Port Matilda, PA, Cory (Jenn) Perry of Milesburg, PA, Samantha (Matt) Hauck of Elmira Heights, NY, Raquel Palmer of Painted Post, Morgan Loud of Painted Post, Nichole Astolfi of Painted Post, Ashley Astolfi of Campbell, Bill (Sandra Fish) Mann of Spencer, NY, Lucas (Chrissy Jacobs) Mann of Trumansburg, NY, Wesley (Stephanie) Mann of Dundee, NY, Owen (Jeanne Williams) Mann of Trumansburg, NY, Angela (David) Cook of Pine City, Joshua (Heather) Loud of Corning, Dana (Carrie Vooght) Loud of Andover, MA, Garrett Lazore of Corning; 14 great grandchildren; 1 great -great- grandson, along with many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Violet was predeceased by her husband, C. Everett; daughter, Gloria Loud- Lazore; son-in-law, Henry Lazore; grandson, Tye Perry; sister, Blanche Whiting.
A private graveside service will be held at the Wellsboro Cemetery, Wellsboro, PA. Arrangements are entrusted to Carpenter's Funeral Home, Corning.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ansonia Full Gospel Church 6100 Rt 6 Wellsboro PA 16901.
