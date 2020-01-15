|
Virginia C. (Papa) Darcangelo passed away peacefully on January 12, 2020 in Syracuse, NY at the age of 92.
Virginia was born on September 26, 1927 to the late Alfio and Carmella Papa and lived as a child on Denison Parkway (Erie Avenue) in Corning. She spent nearly her entire life living in Corning, many of those years on Maynard Street where she raised her family. On November 19, 1949 she married Richard Darcangelo whom she truly loved and has dearly missed since his passing in 1990.
Virginia attended Beauty School in Rochester and worked for more than 60 years as a beautician out of a beauty shop in her home. Her customers became close friends and she did hair for some women for most of their lives. At age 80 she was still doing hair for a few close friends even traveling to a couple of elderly friends' homes as they were no long able to get out.
In her younger years Virginia enjoyed gardening, bowling, playing cards and Sunday dinners with her family. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her husband and his close siblings. For many years Virginia was a volunteer at the St. Patrick's Food Pantry where she worked with her loving sister-in-law Clara Darcangelo and her close friend Beverly Woodhouse. She spent many springs planting flowers and preparing cemetery urns at the family greenhouse.
Virginia was forever grateful to her loving brother and sister-in-law Joey and Jackie Papa, her cousins Rocky and Rose Puccio who cared for her after the passing of her husband, her nephew Tommy Massi who looked after her in her elder years, her many nieces and nephews who called on her and sent her cards and all her friends through the years. Up until her last months she daily talked on the phone to Rose Cavallaro (Giardina) who was a friend since childhood.
Virginia is survived by her children and their spouses Deborah Amati, Richard and Karen Darcangelo, Lorraine and David Perfitt, Steve Darcangelo and Margaret Williams; twelve grandchildren: Michael (Jill) Amati, Nicholas (Blakley) Amati, Elizabeth (Casey) Cregg, Matt (Pamela) Darcangelo, Paul (Jody) Darcangelo and Andrea Darcangelo, Adam (Christa) Perfitt, Anne (Zach) Erickson, Alex (Tracy) Perfitt, Dominic (Amanda) Darcangelo, Amanda Darcangelo, Dillon Darcangelo; twelve great grandchildren (and one on the way), cousins, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Virginia was predeceased by her son-in-law, Martin Amati, in 2002.
Family and friends are invited to visitation on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney St., Corning, NY. A prayer service will immediately follow at the funeral home. Burial will take place in the family plot in St. Mary's Cemetery, Corning.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Virginia's name may be made to the Corning Community Food Pantry, 11715 E Corning Rd, Corning, NY 14830.
Published in The Corning Leader on Jan. 15, 2020