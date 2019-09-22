|
Virginia K. Gleason, age 92, of Bath, NY passed away on Saturday September 14, 2019 at the Penn Yan Manor Nursing Home, in Penn Yan, N.Y.
Honoring her wishes there will be no prior calling hours or formal service. A Committal service will take place in Wayne Village Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Born Virginia Mae Kilbury on October 1, 1926 in North Hornell, NY; the only child of the late Ernest and Leona {Wise} Kilbury. She never traveled far from Steuben County and worked for her family and businesses her entire life. She was co-owner of the Redwood House Carpet and Decorating A-Frame in Bath for many years. She was an avid quilter and seamstress and got much enjoyment from helping people.
She is survived by her son James A. (Paula) Gleason of Lockport, NY; daughter Jodie Flood of Bath, NY; son in law Malcolm Lane of Dundee, NY; 4 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren.
Besides her parents she was predeceased by her daughter Cynthia S. Lane on April 15, 2019.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee. Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.bairdfuneralhomedundee.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Sept. 22, 2019