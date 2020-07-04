Virginia K. House, age 76, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital. She was born October 27, 1943 in Bath, NY, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Virginia Ackerson. She worked for several lawyers and judges throughout Bath and Hammondsport and she ended her career working for Judge McCarthy. She is predeceased by her parents, brothers, Franklin and Terry Ackerson, her son David House and her dog Dillon.
Virginia enjoyed bowling, back in the day her flower beds, and watching sports. She was a big Dale Earnhart fan and Buffalo Bills fan. She also enjoyed going to the Casino. She loved her cats Suzi and Cleo.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Edward House of Avoca; two daughters, Brenda L. House of Bath and Michele (Doug) Fell of Bath; two brothers, David Ackerson of Avoca and Lionel Ackerson of San Jose, CA; five grandchildren, Kristina, Sheri Lee, Anthony, Brian and Brandi; 9 great grandchildren, Amanda, Alicia, Alexis, Grayson, Emily, Baby Thomas, Elizabeth, Cailyn and Dagen.
There will be a celebration of her life on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Beth and Andy Falco's House at 46 South Main Street, Avoca, NY 14809 starting at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the ASPCA. Condolences for the family may be made at www.fagansfuneralhome.com.