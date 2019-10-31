|
|
AVOCA - Vivian W. Tiffany, 92, of Avoca, passed away Friday (Oct. 25, 2019) at Absolut Care - Three Rivers Health Care Facility in Painted Post.
Born in Avoca on Nov. 4, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Cecil and Helen (Hall) Towner.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday (Nov. 1, 2019) at Valley View Cemetery, Avoca.
Arrangements are with the Avoca Funeral Home, 22 N. Main St., Avoca.
Online condolences or remembrances of Vivian are welcomed on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. or at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Oct. 31, 2019