Vivian V. Woodhouse, age 88 of Corning, NY passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Absolut Care of Three Rivers.
Born on October 10, 1931 in Olean, NY, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Avis (Baker) Askey. Vivian was a graduate of Little Valley High School, Little Valley, NY. She married Norman Woodhouse on February 14, 1975. She worked as an engineering clerk for NYSEG for 25 years, retiring in 1994. Vivian was a longtime member of the Loyal Order of Moose, having served with them for over 60 years.
Vivian is survived by her loving husband, Norman Woodhouse of Corning, NY; children: Charlyn Norris, Karen Abby, Charles Gilliland; step children: Cynthia Donahue, David and John Woodhouse; 4 grandchildren; and several great grandchildren.
It was Vivian's wish that there be no services. Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 17 W. Pulteney St., Corning has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Vivian's name may be sent to the Loyal Order of Moose, 96 Victory Hwy, Painted Post, NY 14870.
Published in The Corning Leader on Dec. 6, 2019