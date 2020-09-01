I am Vonda Jean Smith and I passed into the loving arms of my Lord and Savior on August 29, 2020. I was born on April 4, 1936 at home in the Town of Tuscarora on Route 2 to Leland and Clara Dickerson Smith, accompanied by a twin sister, Donna Lee.



In the fall of 1941, I started first grade at our little one room country school house. In the fall of 1945, Corning Area Bible Club's (CABC) first missionary, Clarabelle Russell, came to our school once a week for Bible Class. I was in fifth grade. That Spring of 1946, our teacher and as many mothers that could, took us by car into Addison to the corner CMA church for a Bible Club Rally. Miss Bernice Jordan was the speaker, and there on June 5th I experienced my second birthday, accepting Jesus Christ as my Savior, and was born into God's family.



In God's perfect timing, He sent the Allen Heckart family to reopen the little country church on the hill – Tuscarora Baptist. This was very beneficial in my spiritual growth. Before leaving the hill four years later, Mrs. Heckart encouraged me to teach the Primary Sunday School Class. I became very acquainted with the whole Bible in doing so.



It was under Pastor Carpenter's ministry that I followed the Lord in baptism at North Baptist Church in Corning.



In June of 1953 I graduated from Addison Central School and worked a few months in the office at Rockwell's Department Store in Corning, and then was hired as a payroll clerk at Corning Glass Works.



In 1956 I applied to Practical Bible Training School but wasn't accepted because of health. In the Spring of 1960, I quit my job at Corning Glass and ended up as Sunday School teacher, secretary-treasurer, youth leader, and Junior Church instructor at Tuscarora Baptist Church.



In the summer of 1966, I began counselling at Corning Area Bible Club camp, as well as what then was Tri-County Camp. Soon after, I became a helper and teacher for CABC at Sally Fritz' home in Addison, as well as was elected correspondence secretary on her committee.



In the Fall of 1972, I attended candidate school for Bible Club Movement International (BCM) and was accepted on the basis that I did the Moody Scofield Bible Correspondence Course. In 1975 after major surgery, I took a leave of absence and returned to Germany with Donna and completed the Scofield Bible Course in the Spring of 1977 and returned to the U.S. I have had the joy and privilege of being a Bible Club missionary in the Corning area ever since.



My family includes brothers and sisters: Donna Smith of Painted Post, Lorena Peters of Corning, Edith Davis of Lindley, Alton (Nancy) Smith of Tuscarora, Clinton (Nancy) Smith of Tuscarora; my sister-in-law, Marion Smith of Tuscarora; and numerous nieces and nephews. I was preceded in death by my brothers, Eldon and Wilbur.



Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, September 2nd from Noon until 2 PM at Tuscarora Baptist Church, 441 Cook Road in Addison where funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM. Burial will be in Addison Rural Cemetery.



My family will provide the flowers and I ask that you send memorial donations to Corning Area Bible Club, PO Box 95, Painted Post, NY 14870.



My family entrusted my care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store