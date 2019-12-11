Home

Fagan's Funeral Home Inc.
31 W. Morris St.
Bath, NY 14810
607-776-2733
W. Frederick Noce
W. Frederick Noce, 72, of Bath, NY passed of cancer in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his wife Debbie and their three sons; Ryan, Erik and Adam.

He was a good dad and husband, who enjoyed spending time with and visiting his children and grandchildren. A family man. Fred was also fond of time spent with his nieces and nephews.

Fred was passionate about his work in construction. He was proud to be a member of the Nichol's Team, in which he retired in 2015. Upon retirement, Fred enjoyed time spent at home with his wife and beloved pets watching birds, playing golf and reading.

Loved by those that knew him, Fred enjoyed socializing with his friends. Fred was a good man, who in his own words had a good run.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Fagan's Funeral Home in care of the arrangements.
Published in The Corning Leader on Dec. 11, 2019
