Home

POWERED BY

Services
LaMarche Funeral Home
35 Main St.
Hammondsport, NY 14840
607-569-2174
Resources
More Obituaries for Wallace Fulmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wallace Fulmer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wallace Fulmer Obituary
Wallace D (Wally) Fulmer passed away in peace on February 16, 2020 at the age of 88.

He was preceded in death by his lifetime love Patricia L (Shaffer) Fulmer, his son Roger L Fulmer, three brothers Laverne, Bernard, Clifford, and his sister Barbara (Fulmer) Miller.

He is survived by his sister Virginia (Fulmer) Crane, and his three daughters; Linda L (Richard) Musso, Diane L (Gregory) Buckley, Carol Ann (Jerry) Gamet. He was a proud grandfather of ten and great-grandfather of ten.

He worked for Westinghouse/Phillips Lighting as a pipe fitter for 39 years. Wally will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a lifetime farmer and wonderful neighbor. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

A celebration of life will be held at a later time at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are by the LaMarche Funeral Home of Hammondsport.
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wallace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -