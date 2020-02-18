|
Wallace D (Wally) Fulmer passed away in peace on February 16, 2020 at the age of 88.
He was preceded in death by his lifetime love Patricia L (Shaffer) Fulmer, his son Roger L Fulmer, three brothers Laverne, Bernard, Clifford, and his sister Barbara (Fulmer) Miller.
He is survived by his sister Virginia (Fulmer) Crane, and his three daughters; Linda L (Richard) Musso, Diane L (Gregory) Buckley, Carol Ann (Jerry) Gamet. He was a proud grandfather of ten and great-grandfather of ten.
He worked for Westinghouse/Phillips Lighting as a pipe fitter for 39 years. Wally will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a lifetime farmer and wonderful neighbor. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
A celebration of life will be held at a later time at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by the LaMarche Funeral Home of Hammondsport.
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 18, 2020