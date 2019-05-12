Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
3:00 PM
American Legion Post 154
236 Scottwood Avenue
Elmira Heights, NY
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Goodrich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Earl Goodrich


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Walter Earl Goodrich Obituary
Walter Earl Goodrich, 77, of Middlebury Center, Pennsylvania passed away unexpectedly Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Advent Health, Wauchula, Florida.

He was born June 3, 1941, in Elmira, New York to the late Earl and Cora (Wickham) Goodrich.

Serving in the US Military for over 33 years, Walter received honorable discharges from the U.S. Air Force, as well as the U.S. Army from which he retired as Chief Warrant Officer in 1996. During his time of service, he was stationed in several European countries, as well Korea and Viet Nam where he was involved in the Tet Offensive. During his time in the Army, Walter received many medals for his outstanding achievements.

Walter loved to dance, travel and attend reunions with his Army unit, as well as winter in Frostproof, FL. He attended the United Methodist Church in Middlebury Center, PA, and was a member of the American Legion, the Moose, and the VFW.

Survivors include his wife, Marie Goodrich; daughters, Colleen Houghtaling of Middlebury Center, PA and Kelly Harris of Murrells Inlet, SC; sister, Anna Mae Langley and her husband Bill of Aurora, CO; brother, Larry Goodrich and his wife Connie of Littleton, CO and 1 grandchild, 2 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Floyd Goodrich in 2008, and sons-in-law Kevin Houghtaling in 2018 and Tom Harris in 2019.

There will be a Memorial Service held at the American Legion Post 154 located at 236 Scottwood Avenue, Elmira Heights NY, 14901 on Sunday May 19, 2019 at 3:00 PM. Military Honors to follow presented by the Tioga County Honor Guard. Interment will be at the Middlebury Union Cemetery at the family's convenience.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.