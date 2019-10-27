Home

Acly-Stover Funeral Home
327 E. Second St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9531
Walter Connor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter H. Connor


1924 - 2019
Walter H. Connor Obituary
Walter H. Connor passed away at Bethany Manor Friday October 25, 2019, at the age of 95. He was born on August 23, 1924 in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

He was predeceased by his wife Evelyn Connor in 2010, his daughter Fay Williamee in 2015 and son Lee Connor in 1987.

Walter was a Publications Manager at Ingersoll Rand Co. in Painted Post, NY. He also was in the U.S. Army, 91st Chemical Mortar BN., PFC Mortar Crewman, Combat-European Theater, and the Battle of the Bulge.

He is survived by his daughter Dale (Allison Mayer) Connor of Marshfield, MA, grandchildren Sara (Brian) Davis of Lindley, NY, Marcus Williamee of Willseyville, NY, Nick (Amanda & Karlee) Davis of Corning, NY, and Isaac Davis of Arlington, VA.

Special thanks to friends/visitors, Heather Ruggles and girls, Amy Savino and family, Marilyn and Sarah Skebey, and Tom Wilkinson.

At Walter's request a celebration of life should be held with your family and his will hold a private memorial service.
Ta Ta for the Boom Ba!

Acly-Stover Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in The Corning Leader on Oct. 27, 2019
