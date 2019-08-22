|
|
Walter James Cunningham, age 81 of Addison, NY passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at home with his loving wife and family by his side. He was born on September 22, 1937 in Monterey, NY to Harold and Helen (Lockwood) Cunningham. He married Eva Sue Moore on May 7, 1977.
Walter served in the US Army from 1954-1963. He worked as a tradesman at Ingersoll Rand/ Dresser Rand from 1954-1999, with 45 years of service, he was one year short of earning his 65 years pin. During his tenure he was the director for the Dresser Rand Employee Association for several terms. While working as a tradesman he was also a Deputy Sheriff for Schuyler County with 17 years of service.
After his official retirement Walter made sure to stay active. He worked as a pipe-fitter in the gas fields, a bus driver for Addison Central School District, delivery man for Oopsie Daisy Floral and worked at the Addison After-School Advantage Program. He also served the Addison community as a member of the board of review for several years.
When his children were in band he served as president of the Addison Band Boosters and was a cub scout master.
Walter and Eva Sue were avid campers since 1978 and lived seasonal, 6 month out of the year at Hickory Hill Campground, since 2012. He had two beloved dogs, Ebbie and Milo.
Walter is survived by his loving wife: Eva Sue of Addison; 7 children: Dale Alan Cunningham of Bath, Dennis James (Shannon) Cunningham of Addison, Lynn A. Cunningham Edminster of Dunkirk, NY, Darin Ellsworth Cunningham of Jamestown, NY, Lisa Sue (Thomas) Cunningham Sadlowski of Cape Coral, Fl, Walter James (Christina) Cunningham Jr. of Addison, NY, Sarah Helen Cunningham of Kannapolis, NC; 21 grandchildren: Dennis, Brett, Troy, Owen, Blake, Matthew, Kyle, Ashley, Heather, Brittany, Daryin, Darin Jr, Serenity, Skylar, Tony, Josh, Thomas, Abby, Alivia, Aiyana, Liam; 11 great grandchildren: Alexis, Alydia, Bryce, Taryn, Xyrah, Dorian, Calen, Lily, Landon, Mason, Allyson; sisters: Janet Switzer, Marjorie Cunningham, Mary (Joe) Cunningham; brother: John (Ramona) Cunningham; sister in law: Virginia Ravenscroft; brothers in law: William (Jane) Moore, Terry (Susan) Moore, and many nieces, nephews and caring friends.
Along with his parents he was predeceased by brother, Frank Cunningham; brothers in law: Franklin Switzer, Bob Ravenscroft; sisters in law: Bonny Moore, Patricia Moore.
A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home, Addison.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Walter's name may be sent to: Addison Volunteer Ambulance Corps, 1 Tuscarora St, Addison, NY 14801.
Kind words or fond memories of Walter can be offered to his family at www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com
Published in The Corning Leader on Aug. 22, 2019