Walter James Cunningham, age 81 of Addison, NY passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at home with his loving wife and family by his side. He was born on September 22, 1937 in Monterey, NY to Harold and Helen (Lockwood) Cunningham. He married Eva Sue Moore on May 7, 1977.
Walter served in the US Army from 1954-1963. He worked as a tradesman at Ingersoll Rand/ Dresser Rand from 1954-1999, with 45 years of service, he was one year short of earning his 65 years pin. During his tenure he was the director for the Dresser Rand Employee Association for several terms. While working as a tradesman he was also a Deputy Sheriff for Schuyler County with 17 years of service.
After his official retirement Walter made sure to stay active. He worked as a pipe-fitter in the gas fields, a bus driver for Addison Central School District, delivery man for Oopsie Daisy Floral and worked at the Addison After-School Advantage Program. He also served the Addison community as a member of the board of review for several years.
When his children were in band he served as president of the Addison Band Boosters and was a cub scout master.
Walter and Eva Sue were avid campers since 1978 and lived seasonal, 6 month out of the year at Hickory Hill Campground, since 2012. He had two beloved dogs, Ebbie and Milo.
A Celebration of Life Picnic will be held at the Hammondsport / Bath KOA, formerly Hickory Hill Campground, 7531 County Road 13, Bath, NY 14810 in the Activity Hall on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 2:00-6:00pm. Military honors will be rendered at 2:30pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Walter's name may be sent to: Addison Volunteer Ambulance Corps, 1 Tuscarora St, Addison, NY 14801.
Published in The Corning Leader on Sept. 15, 2019