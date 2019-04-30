|
Walter E. Peterson, age 77, passed away at home on April 27, 2019 with family at bedside after a long battle with ALS.
Walt was born and grew up in Corning, NY and summered on Keuka Lake, where he built his home in 1981.
Walt is survived by his wife of 37 years, Judith (nee Marshall) Peterson, his Children Eric (John Brichetto) of Chicago, Brian (Julie nee Springstead) of Hammondsport, Kristen (Nino Legeza) of Pittsburgh, Grandson, Victor of Hammondsport, Neices and Nephew, Lynn (nee Barr)Plawa Oxenford (Mike), Cindy (nee Barr) McCann (Rick), Jim Barr (Jennifer), Sue (nee Barr) Shannon (Kevin).
Walt was predeceased by his Parents Edward and Genevieve (nee Wasson) Peterson, Sister and Brother in law Karen (nee Peterson) and Fred Barr.
Walt graduated from CFA, Corning Community College and Alfred University. He taught high school and coached wrestling for 31 years at Avoca Central School. This year he completed 52 years of coaching as Head Coach at Avoca Central, with outstanding Assistant Coaches, development of the Phoenix High School program with Gene Mills and assistant coach to Don Murray at The College at Brockport SUNY. Walt was inducted into the Section V Wrestling Hall of Fame, the College Coaches Association Hall of Fame, and the NYS Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.
Walt worked summers as a Sheriff Deputy on the Boat Patrol on Keuka Lake for 13 years. He also ran a fishing charter boat on Keuka and made some everlasting friendships through fishing, both here on Keuka and on fishing trips to the Arctic Circle.
He was most proud of his family and the brothers, sons, and daughters he developed through wrestling.
A celebration of life will be held at the Hammondsport, NY Fire Hall, Friday, May 3 from 5-8pm.
Memorial donations may be made to Section V Friends of Wrestling, 474 West Ave Brockport, NY 14420 or Hammondsport Volunteer Fire Department POBox 337 Hammondsport, NY 14840.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 30, 2019