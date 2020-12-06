1/
Waneta R. O'Brian
1935 - 2020
Waneta R. O'Brian, 84, passed away December 1, 2020.

She was born December 13, 1935 in Corning, NY and moved to Belleview, FL in December of 2003. She retired from Aetna Insurance Company.

She also worked at The Foodmart for many years as a cashier and office clerk. She enjoyed camping, crocheting, reading, cooking and spending time with family. She is survived by her sons, Leo J. O'Brian, Jr. (Jeannine) and Terry L. O'Brian (Eileen), brothers, Russell Pratt, Charles Force, Billie Force, and Alton Force, 5 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo J. O'Brian, son, Robert C. O'Brian, and parents, Robert and Irene (Seymour) Pratt. In remembrance of Waneta please make a donation to a charity of your choice.

Published in The Leader on Dec. 6, 2020.
